SWC/E Track Team Has First Meet

By Brian Tschetter –

The Southwest Christian/Edgerton track team traveled to Luverne on Tuesday, April 4, to participate in the Luverne Invitational. For an early season meet, conditions were pretty good. No wind made for a fairly pleasant early April evening.

The eight team meet had squads from SWC/E, Luverne, Redwood Valley, Hills-Beaver Creek, Adrian, Jackson County Central, Heron Lake-Okabena and Ellsworth. This was an early season meet that allowed for unlimited entries into events. No awards were given but point totals were kept.

On the girls’ side, the Luverne squad continues to be dominant as they tallied 189 points. The Eagle girls put a strong meet together as they took second place with 136. The rest of the top five were: Redwood Valley (104.5), JCC (84.5) and HBC (77). For the boys’ team points, Redwood Valley led the way with 173. Luverne followed with 158. JCC was third (100.5). SWC/E had a good showing as they were fourth with 89.5. HBC (50) rounded out the top 5.

