Lady Dutchmen Sweep Wabasso Tournament

By Doug Kroh –

On Saturday the Dutchmen girls made their annual trek up to Wabasso for the Lady Rabbits Invitational.

The bats were definitely on the bus in the morning as they piled up 41 runs on 43 hits over the three games. The power was not limited to singles with 18 multi-baggers including three triples and two homers on the day.

The depth of the pitching staff was also given exposure to the circle. Liz Buckridge carried most of the hurling for 13 innings with Sierra Van Dyke and Gabby Buckridge providing 4 innings of relief. They combined for a total of 19 fanned batters.

The first game of the morning was with the host Rabbits. Edgerton jumped out to an early lead scoring quickly on an RBI triple by the younger Buckridge pushing Jaidyn Henstra across the plate. She didn’t stay on the bag long before her older sister smacked an RBI double. As the visitor side of the inning closed the Dutchmen had an early 4-0 lead. A few errors enabled the Rabbits to keep the game close by scoring two, but the rest of the game became a Dutchmen slugfest.

