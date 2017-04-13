Dutchmen Girls Open with a Win

Doug Kroh

The Edgerton – Southwest Minnesota Christian Flying Dutchmen opened their 2017 fastpitch softball season on the road on Thursday. They travelled south to Luverne for a match-up with the Cardinals.

With a strong roster of returning veterans and a fresh crop of players battling for only a few open positions, Coach Fleischman fielded a lineup led with four seniors, four juniors, a sophomore and a freshman. The rookie position players getting the call up to the big field were Gabby Buckridge in left field and Liz Prins to second base.

Senior Liz Buckridge once again opened the season commanding the pitching circle. The first inning closed almost as fast as it opened with both teams going down in order. Edgerton fared slightly better in the second with Chynna Berning singling and Prins taking a base-on-balls. Unfortunately the Dutchmen stranded the two base runners. In the bottom of the second, the Cardinals put the Dutchmen in a position they have not seen in quite a few games; being behind in the score. They took a 1-0 lead by capitalizing on an Edgerton error.