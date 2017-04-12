Youngsters Help at Bloodmobile

The Red Cross bloodmobile was at the First Reformed Church on April 4.

There were 56 donors; with 3 deferrals. Total units collected were 62 – whole blood 44 and double red cell 9 for 18.

Mary Hulstein was a first time donor. Reaching gallon pins were Nelma Post – 7 gallons and Cody Lubben – 3 gallons.

The next blood drive will be Tuesday, July 25.

