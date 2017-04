Edgerton Rummage Days are April 21-22! REMINDER that your rummage sale ads are due into the Enterprise office by TOMORROW, April 13th! If you can’t find a copy of the ad, click HERE for a printable ad form. All of the ads we receive will be printed in next week’s edition of the Enterprise as well as be posted online at www.edgertonenterprise.com, so check back for more info!

