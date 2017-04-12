Dutchmen lose their opener 21-6

By Skip Hunter –

On a beautiful day with just a slight breeze from the north the Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian baseball team opened their 2017 season against the Worthington Trojans. The Trojans had a game under their belt and did not have the first game jitters evident when the Dutchmen batted and fielded. Two big innings fueled the Trojans 21-6 win.

Josh Agresto took the mound for E/SWC. He got out of the first inning with only 2 WHS runs scored against him. The first run was the result of an error on the opening play. In the second inning the Trojans chalked up 11 runs against Agresto and his successor, Jacob Van Dam. Walks and errors gave the visitors plenty of chances to score.

