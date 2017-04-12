Donkey Ball A Hit!

New rodeo stars were born during the wild and crazy “Dairyland Donkey Basketball Show” Saturday at the Edgerton Public School. Faculty, staff, and Edgerton Chamber members squared off against FFA team members on real, live, donkeys! There were about 360 people who came out to watch the fun and around $1,600 was raised for the FFA program.

For the complete story, see our April 12th edition of the Edgerton Enterprise! If you do not currently get the Enterprise, CLICK HERE to subscribe!