April 12, 2017   Community News

Donkey Ball A Hit!

New rodeo stars were born during the wild and crazy “Dairyland Donkey Basketball Show” Saturday at the Edgerton Public School. Faculty, staff, and Edgerton Chamber members squared off against FFA team members on real, live, donkeys! There were about 360 people who came out to watch the fun and around $1,600 was raised for the FFA program.

Kristin Schultz was one of the faculty members who braved the donkey’s back. (Photos by Jill Fennema)

The players had to scramble for the ball, all the while keeping a tight hold on the reins of their steeds. The owner of Dairyland Donkeyball was the ref for the game. (Photo by Jessica Voss)

Gord Groen, Jordan Weinkauf, Glenda Vande Griend, Orey Fey, and Brad Bruxvoort took the challenge and played Donkey Ball for the Edgerton Chamber of Commerce team.