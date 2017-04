Bernard Den Ouden recently had a great visit with this year’s winners of the Den Ouden Writing Contest. Mr. Den Ouden sponsors a writing contest each year at SWCH. The winners, seated counterclockwise around Mr. Den Ouden (standing), were Emily De Groot, Chloe Tschetter, Megan Gunnink (not pictured), Kelsey Tschetter, and Parker Kooima. Mr. Den Ouden sponsors our writing competition each year and gives cash prizes in two categories–poetry and essay.

