Can We Have Flowers On Main?

Summer will be here before we know it and as a community, we need to be planning on paying for and taking care of the flowers on Main Street. Since we started this project two years ago, we have received many compliments from visitors about how beautiful our downtown is. In order to maintain the flowers, we need more volunteers. Cost for each basket is $30.

In order for the project to work again this summer, they really need more people to volunteer to keep them watered throughout the summer. It needs to be done daily, with each plant getting about a gallon of water each day.

Anyone with a pickup and a trailer hitch with electrical hookup for the pump can do the job. A 4-wheeler, Gator-style vehicle, or lawn tractor will also work.

Plastic tanks that farmers buy chemicals/fertilizer in can be rinsed out and used for water. A 12 volt water pump and garden hose can be found at the hardware stores.

Kooiman explained that if you hook up the 12 volt pump wire to the battery in your pickup/ATV/garden tractor, you’ve got a portable watering device. If you buy a wand to put on the end, you don’t waste water.

Please call Lois Kooiman at 442-8331 about giving $30 per basket or to volunteer for this beautification project.