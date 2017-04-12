Business of the Week: Action Signs/Dynamic CNC

After graduating from high school, Loren Vander Woude of Chandler, attended vocational school for mechanical drafting. From there he moved to California, where he got a job working for an aerospace company as a mechanical draftsman. It was 1985.

“The company designed and built helicopter rescue hoists. These hoists are mounted internally or externally on a helicopter,” Loren explained. The hoists are used in the military or by law enforcement to lift people from sinking boats, cars caught in flooded rivers, buildings that are on fire, etc.

It was about this time that larger companies were starting to purchase computer aided design (CAD) programs so that the products they were designing could be drawn on a computer instead of a drafting board. “The company I started working for had just purchased eight of these computers and I was fortunate enough to get one of them,” Loren said. As time went by he was promoted to a mechanical designer, so he got to spend more time on the computer designing hoists instead of drawing parts and assemblies.

