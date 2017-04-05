EHS Students Present Play

(Pictured) Lolly and Dolly – “Max and Bubba in Disguise” portrayed by (from left) Joseph Van Essen and Jaden Bloemendaal.

The Edgerton High School play was March 23 and 24 at 7 p.m. The play consisted of 25 actors and 17 crew members. The students that participated were in grades 7-12.

The students performed Anchors Aweigh by Craig Sodaro; it was directed by Julie Malady.

