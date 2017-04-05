BUSINESS OF the WEEK: Valley Electric

Bryon Platt has been working as an electrician in Murray County for about 25 years. He first started working for Doug Brinks at Slayton Electric about 1992. He had been working in road construction but making the transition into the electrical field has been a good decision for him.

He was an apprentice electrician, learning the trade on-the-job. Later he took the state tests necessary to get his license.

In December 2003, Bryon, along with Kevin Tinklenberg, bought out Kooiman Electric from Dean and Betty Kooiman. The new owners changed the name to Valley Electric. The work he does is what one would expect from an electrician: he installs and maintains electrical services, outlets, lighting, and wiring for residential, commercial, and agricultural needs. Bryon also offers trenching services. Summer and fall are the busiest times of year for Bryon, coinciding with the busy construction season. Valley Electric works in about a 20 mile radius of Chandler, including Iona, Lake Wilson, Slayton, Fulda, Leota, and Edgerton.

