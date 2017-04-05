Active Shooter Training

This past Friday, two members of local law enforcement were at Edgerton Public School to provide training for staff. The instruction they offered was called ALICE training and was designed to help staff act if there was ever an armed intruder situation at the school. ALICE is an acronym for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate.

Mass shootings like those at Columbine High School on April 20, 1999, where 12 students and a teacher were murdered or at Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012, where 20 six and seven-year old students were killed, have prompted policy changes at schools across the country.

Many schools, including Edgerton Public School, have a “lockdown” policy, which means that if an armed intruder came into the school, the teachers would be informed through the school’s public address system that the school was on lockdown and they would lock their doors and hide in their classrooms with their students, huddled away from doors and windows.

