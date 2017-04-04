Jean Brown has been volunteering at the Edgerton Public Library for almost ten years. This summer, she and her husband, Pastor Timothy Brown, will be moving away after living in Edgerton and ministering to the parishioners of First Christian Reformed Church for the past 21 years.

In June, they will be moving to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where they plan to enjoy their retirement years. Two of their four children live within a few hours of there. This will place them in proximity to their grandchildren – an enticing factor for any grandparent!

Jean was a volunteer at Southwest MN Christian High School for four years before she decided to become a volunteer at the library. Her work there mostly involves shelving books that are returned. This is a tedious job that requires attention to detail. The books are sorted alphabetically and according to the Dewey Decimal System. Getting a book in just the right spot is important, so that patrons and librarians can find a book quickly.

