Talsma Turns 100

By Jill Fennema –

Dick Talsma was born April 1, 1917, in Sijbrandahuis, Friesland, in the Netherlands. He was one of six children born to Roy and Rena (Linthorst) Talsma. Rena had two sisters who passed away from a disease when they were only in their mid-twenties. Her doctor told her that moving to the United States would be good for her health. So they emigrated, never to see her parents again. Dick was three years old at that time.

When they first came to this country, the family settled near Allendorf, Iowa, which is where Roy’s brother lived. They lived there for a few years before moving south of Worthington, near Bigelow.

Dick remembers that he was about five years old when the family made the 10 mile move from Allendorf to Bigelow. They did not have horses to drive the cattle, so they had to be herded up by the family on foot, with help from friends and neighbors. Dick recalls that one of the men who was helping reached into the wagon where the laying hens were in their cages. He pulled out three eggs, cracked them open, and ate them raw. He must have been hungry from all the walking.

