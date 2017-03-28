Business of the Week: T&R Construction & Cabinet Shop

For almost 45 years, T & R Construction and Cabinets has been providing quality craftsmanship in the Chandler area. Owners Cal Tinklenberg and Roger Reitsma started the company on October 2, 1972, and have been going strong ever since.

They started the company on Oct. 2, because October 1 was a Sunday. Things got off to an interesting start when Roger didn’t show up for work the first day. Cal was very understanding though – Roger’s first son decided that October 2 was the day he wanted to be born!

A considerable number of homes in the Chandler area have been built or remodeled by T & R Construction. Their service area extends to about a 30 mile radius of Chandler. In addition to residential and commercial construction, their company also specializes in custom cabinetry. They design and build all types of cabinets for the home or office. That portion of the business was started in 1976, when they built their shop on the north side of Chandler.

