Athletes Named to All Conference Teams
By Skip Hunter –
Now that the state tournament is over, the Red Rock Conference has announced its All-Conference players.
At SWCH, (from right) Jeremy Vander Woude and AJ Vanderby were named to the All Conference team; Jared Vis and Logan Walhof received honorable mention.
At SWCH, (back) Brooklyn De Kam, Emily Nerem, and Chantel Groen were named to the All Conference team; (front) Leah Buys, Jazlynn Prins, and Hannah Nerem received honorable mention.
At EHS, (from right) Elizabeth Buckridge and Chynna Berning were named to the All Conference team; Jenny Nelson received honorable mention.
At EHS, (from left) Mason Sluis was named to the All Conference team; Dayne Niemeyer and Trey Gilbertson received honorable mention. (Photos by Jill Fennema)
