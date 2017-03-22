Harlan’s Handmade Toy Shop

Harlan Van Meeteren made his own toys from old peach crates when he was a child growing up near Edgerton. Now, in his retirement years, he has returned to the hobby, making farm implements from wood, metal, and various pieces of hardware.

Harlan grew up around Edgerton and graduated from Southwest MN Christian in 1965. He was one of 7 children born to Walter and Matilda Van Meeteren. He went on to serve in the National Guard and later became an electrician. In 2002, an accident at work left him unable to walk. He stayed in business with his son for a few years, handling the company bookwork.

He officially retired about eight years ago and about four years ago, in his spare time, he started working on building toys. So far he has handcrafted 12 different items including a tractor, a grinder mixer, a wagon/seeder, a planter, plow, disk, digger, sickle mower, hay rake, a square baler with hay rack, and an elevator.

