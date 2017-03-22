Harlan’s Handmade Toy Shop

Harlan Van Meeteren made his own toys from old peach crates when he was a child growing up near Edgerton. Now, in his retirement years, he has returned to the hobby, making farm implements from wood, metal, and various pieces of hardware.
Harlan grew up around Edgerton and graduated from Southwest MN Christian in 1965. He was one of 7 children born to Walter and Matilda Van Meeteren. He went on to serve in the National Guard and later became an electrician. In 2002, an accident at work left him unable to walk. He stayed in business with his son for a few years, handling the company bookwork.
He officially retired about eight years ago and about four years ago, in his spare time, he started working on building toys. So far he has handcrafted 12 different items including a tractor, a grinder mixer, a wagon/seeder, a planter, plow, disk, digger, sickle mower, hay rake, a square baler with hay rack, and an elevator.
Harlan and Judy Van Meeteren in Harlan’s workshop in Harrisburg, S.D. Harlan made all the pictured farm toys using various pieces of wood and hardware, and only the building plans from his memories of growing up on the farm. His toys include (from left) a grinder/mixer, a tractor with seeder wagon, a four-row planter, a drag (in back), a plow, a disk, hay rake, and sickle mower, a baler with hay rack, and an elevator. (Photos by Jill Fennema)
Not many farmers use a drag anymore, but Harlan remembers using one on the farm he grew up on near Edgerton. This toy drag can be made “road ready” by hooking each of the drag pieces on the rack. The wheels turn in and clip so that they go the right direction down the road.
Nickels, washers, gaskets from sink baskets, and hand-bent aluminum make up this seeder wagon. His wife Judy remembers helping fill the seeder when she was a child on the farm. This seeder does actually function, flinging seed as it rolls. The spinners on the seeder are made from the wings off toggle bolts.
This sickle mower is also PTO driven. The blades can be raised and lowered like a real sickle mower.
Harlan’s baler may not actually make bales, but it will pick up the plastic toy ones that are popular in toy farm sets these days. They stack nicely on his wooden hay rack.
Harlan’s MCCormick Deering tractor is controlled by a cordless screwdriver housed inside the body of the tractor. The on/off switch is controlled with the exhaust pipe. The screwdriver powers a PTO made from a quarter inch drive socket. The grinder mixer behind the tractor is a repurposed walnut grinder.
