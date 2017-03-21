Farming in the 21st Century

Steve and Brenda Pierson have been farming near Woodstock for 23 years. They have raised two sons on the farm, Nathan and Travis, along with cows and crops.

Steve’s grandparents moved to SW Minnesota from Nebraska in the early 1940’s. Dr. Pierson moved up first, and wrote back to his brothers, Carl and Steve’s grandfather, Walter, saying they needed to move to Minnesota. “It rains here,” he wrote. They have been here ever since.

Steve’s dad, Ray, wanted to farm after high school, which was during the Korean conflict. But he didn’t want to get drafted after he started farming, so he enlisted for two years. He ended up being a dispatcher in Alaska for the truck depot. After that he came home and started farming, knowing he wouldn’t have to leave again to serve his country. “He spent his life on the farm except those two years,” Steve said.

Steve also grew up on the farm, milking cows. He went to vocational school for truck mechanics and then lived in St. Paul working for five years mostly at Lakeland Ford Truck Sales. “I ended up unemployed the year my grandfather was dying of cancer,” Steve said. “So Dad asked if I would come home to help put the crop in that spring.” His dad said if he wanted to go back to turning wrenches after that fall he could, but he needed help that summer.

