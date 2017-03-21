Eagles Earn 5th At State

The Southwest MN Christian Eagles traveled to Minneapolis/St. Paul to compete in the state basketball tournament last week. They had a disappointing loss to Mountain Iron-Buhl in the first round of play, but won the next two games in the consolation bracket, earning them the 5th place spot. Full coverage of the state tournament can be found on Pages 8 and 9. The team is pictured here with their trophy. (Back) Assistant Coach Rob Veldkamp, Hallie Snyder, Holly Vis, Sydney Van Hulzen, Brooklyn De Kam, Sommer Schaap, Hannah Nerem, Jazlynn Prins, Coach Denise Nerem, Assistant Coach Dale Mesman; (front) Maren Nerem, Haley Pap, Paige Van Dyke, Chantel Groen, Leah Buys, Emily Nerem, Olivia Veldkamp, Makenzie Snyder, and Cybil Vander Top. (photo by Jill Fennema)
