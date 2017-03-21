Business Of The Week – Chandler Machine Shop

In March of 1965 Paul Vander Woude and his son, Frank, saw a need for a modern machine shop in Chandler. They purchased what was then part of a trailer court from Rod Huisken, and built a cement block building which they named the Chandler Machine Shop.

According to the Chandler history book, a hydraulic press, welders, a metal lathe, and other precision equipment were installed in the new shop. The Vander Woudes were ready to meet the needs of the modern farmer and machine operator. It soon became evident that a large inventory of items was needed in the business. Bearings, sprockets, chains, hydraulic hoses, and other replacement parts were added.

Paul took responsibility for the inventory and Frank, who had previous training and experience in welding, became a machinist.

The need for a portable welding unit soon became evident, and a pickup truck was equipped to make on-the-spot repairs. This unit could also be used to thaw out frozen water pipes and on one occasion about 300 feet of pipe was thawed at one time. At another time Frank tried to thaw a pipe without success, only to find that the pipe had been previously repaired with a very short piece of plastic pipe. This repair prevented the D.C. current from passing through!

As the business grew, more space was needed and in 1975 an addition was made at the north end of the building. Machines made to cut and shape sheet steel were installed and other improvements were made. This was about the same time that the old store building on the east side was purchased.

Since the shop work is often rather seasonal, the Vander Woudes began to use spare time to manufacture stock panels, yard gates, and hay feeders.

In 1985 Leon, Frank’s son, started working for the welding shop after he graduated from Southwest Christian High School. In 1994, he purchased part of the business from his dad and the rest in 2000. In 2007, Leon purchased the two lots to the west of the shop and tore down an old car wash. In its place he had a new 70’ x 112’ shop constructed.

