Eagles Heading To State

When the seedings came out, Eagle fans had a moment of disappointment. The exhilaration of going to state was tempered by the fact that they were not seeded and had been drawn to play the number 1 Seed MI-B Rangers. The Rangers won Section 7A and hold a 29-1 season record. MI-B is located in the far northeast corner of Minnesota. They are nicknamed the Rangers as they are close to the Mesabi Mountain Range. Their only loss came to 2AA Roseau, and they play a number of 2AA schools.

On paper they seem to be similar to SWC as they average 79.4 ppg compared to SWC’s 80.2 ppg. The Rangers gave up 42.9 ppg compared to the Eagles 52 ppg. They have 3 girls who score in double figures led by guard Chelsea Mason who has a 21.9 ppg average. Mary Burke, a 5’11” post player, is second in scoring with 17.8 ppg. So it appears that they have both an inside and an outside presence and like to get up and down the court. They also like to hoist up a number of treys each game.

The two teams will face each other on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the Mariucci Arena on the campus of the University of Minnesota. The winner will go on to play on Friday at 12:00 noon at Williams Arena also on the U of M campus. This year the losers will play in a consolation round. First round losers will play on Friday at Concordia College at 10:00 a.m. and 12 a.m. with those winners playing at the same venue on Saturday at 9:00 a.m.