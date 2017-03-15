Business of the Week: Chandler Discount Market

Chandler Discount Market, CDM for short, is the discount grocery store located on Chandler’s main drag. It is owned by Al and Shela Van Dam, who also live in Chandler with their two children, Abby and Jeremy.

CDM buys truckloads of food, groceries, and various other items that have been damaged or expired. They turn around and sell them at prices that are deeply discounted from that of other grocery and department stores.

“Some boxes may have a crushed corner and the cans may have a dent in them,” Shela explained. “If you can overlook some of the small issues, you can save a lot of money.”

Van Dams have several other employees who help out at the store. Darlene Bose and Sharon Staab work with Shela at the store. Fran Carlson also volunteers at the store on a regular basis. Delaine Vander Woude, Faye Schuur, Marcella Groen, and Earl and Marsha Blom also help at the store once in a while, as do the Van Dam children.

