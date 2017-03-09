Superb Performances By Flying Dutchmen To End Regular Season

By Mike Drooger –

It was the final game of the regular season when the Adrian Dragons came to town. The playoffs for the Dutchmen would begin in three days. What they really needed was a well-played game; a well-played game that ended with an Edgerton Flying Dutchmen victory to give them a “shot in the arm” right before tournament action.

EHS got exactly what they were seeking, thanks to some superb individual performances, excellent team rebounding, important defensive stops at critical times, and 8-for-9 free throw shooting in the second half when every free throw was crucial to the game’s outcome. Coach Doug Van Kley began high-fiving his players before the final horn had even sounded, while Dayne Niemeyer dribbled away the final seconds of a 61-52 Edgerton victory.

