Groen Scores 1000th Point!

By half time at the Sub-section tournament on Friday evening, it was clear that SWCH Senior Chantel Groen would score her 1000th point. The fans went wild as Chantel went coast-to-coast for a nice lay up. Coach Nerem called a time out so the team and fans could enjoy the moment. Groen received her signed basketball back at school on Monday morning. The Eagles went on to beat RRC 97 to 67. They will play against Lac qui Parle Valley on Friday night at 8 p.m. at SMSU in Marshall.



