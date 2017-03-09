Eagles End Patriots Season 74-50

By Skip Hunter –

The SWC girls’ second game on the tourney trail was their third meeting against the Hills-Beaver Creek Patriots. While the Eagles had won the first two meetings, sometimes that third meeting can get a little scary. The girls started strong, held off a late first half Patriot charge, and defeated HBC 74-50. In doing so they won themselves a rematch with the Red Rock Central Falcons on Friday.

The Patriots scored first, but senior Chantel Groen provided the equalizer 18 seconds later. She then passed to Hannah Nerem for 2 points. On the Patriots’ next possession, Nerem stole the ball and it eventually ended up in Groen’s hands for a bucket. After HBC cut the lead to 2 points, Leah Buys passed to Brooklyn De Kam for a lay-up. Groen stole the ball from the Patriots, was fouled on her shot attempt, and made both free throws. Nerem fed Groen on a later possession and the Eagles lead 12-4 four minutes into the contest.

