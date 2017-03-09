Eagles Close Out Regular Season with 78-56 Victory

By Skip Hunter –

The Southwest Minnesota Christian boys basketball team finished out the regular season with a game against the Fulda Raiders. It was also the last home game of the year and the final home game for Jeremy Vander Woude, Jared Vis, and Dalton Vis. The game was close throughout the first half, which ended with the Eagles holding a 36-29 lead. The Eagles dropped 8 treys in the second half on their way to a 78-56 victory.

The visitors picked up the first basket, but the Eagles scored on their next possession. On an inbounds play, Logan Walhof found an open Jacob Van Dam for 2 points. FHS scored again; that basket was answered with a Vander Woude pass to Vanderby for a bucket down low. Vander Woude splashed home a trey assisted by J. Vis to give the Eagles a 7-4 lead. After the Raiders went ahead by 2 points, Kyle Van’t Hof scored to knot the score at 9 with 14:08 on the clock.

