Business of the Week: State Bank of Chandler

The State Bank of Chandler is a home-owned community bank. They primarily provide deposit and loan products to the people in and around the City of Chandler, area farms, and neighboring communities. They have always felt that for a community to thrive and prosper, it needs a community bank that lends money back into the community. Currently their bank president is Lonnie Clark, vice president is Doran Christoffels, and Jason Menning is the asst. vice president.

On December 31, 1901, a group of men met in Slayton and pledged to invest their money in shares that would start a bank in Chandler. Originally there were 120 shares of stock issued at $100 apiece that would provide $12,000 of capital for the new bank. A meeting was set for the purpose of organizing the bank on January 7, 1902.