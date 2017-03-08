Eagles Outscore Falcons 97-67

Southwest Christian Eagles are the 2017 Section 3A South Champions –

The south subsection of Section 3A pitted the 25-3 Red Rock Central Falcons against the 23-3 SWC Eagles. The Falcons held a 19-game winning streak and had defeated the Eagles by 17 points earlier in the year. SWC faithful know that the Eagles like a fast paced game, while the Falcons prefer to slow it down. The Eagles in their earlier loss had scored the second highest amount of points given up by RRC. After a slow start, it took SWC almost 3 minutes to score its initial basket – the Eagles rode double figure scoring from 5 players to a 97-67 thrashing of the Falcons.