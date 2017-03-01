EHS Celebrates FFA Week
Jason Snyder, the mayor of Edgerton, signed a proclamation last week Thursday, declaring that Feb. 18-25 was FFA Week in Edgerton. The proclamation stated that the reasons to celebrate FFA were because FFA and agricultural education provide a strong foundation for the youth in America and the future of food, fiber, and natural resources systems.
Pictured with the mayor are (back) Mr. Nathan Thompson, Joni Vander Beek, Devin Pietz, Nathan Paulson, Thad Gunnink, Luke Veldhuizen, and Maddie Nelson; (front) Superintendent Keith Buckridge, Principal Brian Gilbertson, Jason, and school board member Gene Westenberg. (Photo by Shela Gunnink)
Edgerton FFA Leadership Team – front: (from left) Joni Vander Beek, Devin Pietz, Nathan Pierson, Advisor Nathan Thompson, Thad Gunnink, Luke Veldhuizen, Maddie Nelson; 2nd row: Matthew Mouw, Ben Sluis, Landon Buckridge, Tannan Groen, Gabrielle Bruxvoort, Miranda Van Ruler, Jayson Delfs; 3rd row: Wyatt Jensen, Gabe Gilbertson, Carter Kracht, Adam De Jong, Austin Roskamp, Dalton Van Dyke, Shania Manderscheid, Jaden Weinkauf; (Back) Jesson Delfs, Abra Johnson, Braelyn Kracht, Alex Bootsma, Shibley Vande Griend, Haley Wieck, Emma Schoolmeester, and Rulon Bistine. (Photos by Shela Gunnink)
Mini FFA contests were held as part of National FFA Week at Edgerton High School during each lunch shift each day. FFA knowledge, horse tack and parts of a horse, Small engines part ID and knowledge and small animals ID (dogs and cats). The contests were planned and run by the Edgerton FFA leadership team.
Trey Huisken in the obstacle course
Another FFA Week activity was reading announcements each day at the start of school. Luke Veldhuizen read an FFA trivia piece on Thursday.
