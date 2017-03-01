SWC Eagles Coast to Victory

By Mike Drooger –

A big crowd was on hand Tuesday night, February 21, when the Edgerton Flying Dutchmen entertained their cross-town rivals. A pre-game walking taco feed had all fans nourished when the Southwest Minnesota Christian Eagles and Dutchmen battled in a Red Rock Conference affair as the regular season began to wind down.

The Dutchmen hadn’t played since February 10 when they defeated Hills-Beaver Creek. They entered the game with a mark of 5-13, while the Eagles were 12-9 after a stretch that saw them go 1-8 before regrouping to win three straight. During their three-game winning streak they averaged 87 points per contest. They were a little under that 87-point average against EHS but they gladly accepted an 82-65 win to improve to 13-9.

The Eagles, behind the passing of Jeremy Vander Woude and the scoring of seven different players, raced to a 26-15 lead. Then the Dutchmen went to work. Matt Mouw scored. Dayne Niemeyer, who had earlier thrilled Dutchmen fans with a slam dunk when he followed up a missed layup, hit a pair of charity shots. Trey Gilbertson knocked down a two-pointer. Mason Sluis scored. After Niemeyer demonstrated his versatility by draining a trey, the score was knotted at 26-all.

For the complete article, please see the March 1st edition of the Edgerton Enterprise. To see our full gallery of basketball photos, see our SmugMug Site here!