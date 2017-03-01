Old Doc Beckering’s Snow Machine –

Our “remember when” this week was brought in by Dallas Roskamp, who found an old Worthington Daily Globe newspaper clipping in his father’s things. The clipping was of the front page of the March 6, 1976, issue of the Globe, which featured the following article about Dr. Gerrit Beckering and his snow car. The clipping was continued on the inside of the paper, and a search of the Globe archives turned up the article in its entirety.

Model A ‘snow car’ was Doc’s winter transport

By LEW HUDSON

Regional Editor (Globe, 1976)

EDGERTON – Winter travel has always been one of man’s most troublesome problems. When conditions are bad, wheels are useless, airplanes can’t navigate, horses have their limitations, and foot travel is an invitation to disaster.

Since the advent of the snowmobile age, the old problems have largely been licked and people cruise across country almost at will. But 40 years ago it was a different story.

The winter of 1935-36 had just ended and Doc Beckering didn’t get all the chills out of his bones until almost the Fourth of July. Beckering, in the custom of doctors of that time, never refused a house call. Unlike doctors of today that request that patients be brought into their well-equipped offices in all but the most dire of emergencies, doctors of the 1930s administered their medicine in residential bedrooms and on kitchen tables.

