Lady Dutchmen Come Up Short Against Top-Seed RRC

By Nancy Wassink –

The Edgerton girls basketball team headed to Lamberton to take on the top seed in the conference the Red Rock Central Falcons on February 21, and came up short in the battle by a score of 32-72. Halle Wassink and Chynna Berning put up 8 points each for the Dutchmen and Wassink snagged 10 boards in the effort.

The Falcons jumped to an early 10-point lead before Berning came on the scene scoring a free throw and laying up the goal for the first 3 Dutchmen points. Another 2 pointer from Berning and 2 free throws from Wassink brought the score to 7-11 but an EHS drought didn’t see a point until Berning went 2-2 from the line after a Falcon foul.

For the complete article, please see the March 1st edition of the Edgerton Enterprise.