Eagles End Regular Season With a Win Over Ellsworth

By Skip Hunter –

The Southwest Minnesota Christian girls basketball team closed out their regular season with a home game against the Ellsworth Panthers. As the Panthers were down to just 11 players on their varsity roster, including 9 who also suited up for the JV, the 2 teams were only able to play 3 halves of basketball: 1 JV and 2 varsity. The Eagles handled the undermanned Panthers with ease by a score of 77-29.

After the SWC singing group, Bel Canto, led off with the national anthem, the game got underway. The Eagles quickly jumped out to a 6-0 lead. Chantel Groen, who led the team with 23 points on 10 for 11 shooting, scored the first 2 baskets. First she grabbed an offensive board and put it in; then after Brooklyn DeKam made a steal, the junior passed to the senior for 2 points. De Kam scored next after another steal.

