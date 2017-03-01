Can Spring Come Too Early?

By Greg Talsma –

An unseasonably warm stretch of weather in February has locals basking in the sun and snowbirds wondering if it is time to come home. Typical highs in the low 30’s for this time of year have been our nighttime lows instead, with highs in the 50’s and even 60’s. Grass greening, trees budding, and tulips poking through the soil two months early has many wondering about how this weather will impact the crops, trees, and livestock locally. There are of course, positives and negatives, but since freezing temps likely will return at some point, the risk of loss is real.

Positives are not hard to spot. A jump start to spring can lead to early planting dates, which is typically beneficial to yield. Creeks, rivers, and tile lines are flowing, helping to drain out excess water from a wet fall. Livestock are comfortable and have reduced energy requirements. Winter crops such as rye and wheat are perking up, increasing the likelihood of high tonnage and double cropping success. Alfalfa breaking dormancy could lead to time for an extra cutting, increasing yield.

For the complete article, please see the March 1st edition of the Edgerton Enterprise.