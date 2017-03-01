Business of the Week: Chandler Valley Grill

The Chandler Cafe has been a part of the community of Chandler for over 100 years, although not always at the current location. One of the earliest cafes was run out of the post office and also the general store. In 1910, H.C. Hanson ran a cafe along with a store that sold groceries, candy, tobacco and cigars, ice cream, and soft drinks. Others in town also ran restaurants in conjunction with a hotel and a pool hall.

In 1963, John and Evelyn Hoekman purchased the current cafe from Mrs. and Mrs. Clarence Bendt, who had built the current cafe building after the previous building burned down. The Hoekmans ran the establishment until 1979 when they sold it to Sharon Hughes. During their tenure as the owners, a fire started in the back room, gutting that room and causing significant smoke damage to the rest of the cafe.

After the fire, Cornie and Sharon Muyskens bought the cafe. They owned it for the next 24 years. During their ownership, the Chandler history book says the cafe was known for its good food and cleanliness. Many salespeople and folks traveling through the area stopped in, as well as the regular patronage from the people from town.

