PCMC Expansion Nearing Completion

On Friday afternoon, Feb. 10, the Pipestone County Commissioners had the opportunity to tour the new addition to the Pipestone County Medical Center. They invited several area newspaper representatives along for this tour.

PCMC Administrator Brad Burris led the tour and answered questions. According to Commissioner Bruce Kooiman, the current facility was built in approximately 1963 and has served the area for 50+ years, so being able to get caught up with technology is exciting for everyone involved. A building process can be disruptive, but staff of the clinic and hospital have worked hard to keep the inconvenience for clients to a minimum.

The hospital is definitely still a construction zone and remains a work in progress. The date of completion is still tentative, but an April 1, 2017, date was being thrown around for being operational. Most major work has been completed.

For the complete article, please see the February 22nd edition of the Edgerton Enterprise.