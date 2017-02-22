Habitat for Humanity Holds “Sponsor a Stud” Fundraiser

The Edgerton Enterprise is the community news and advertising source for the Edgerton, Chandler, and Leota, Minnesota area. It has served this community since 1883, with first issue of the Enterprise rolling off the presses on April 28, 1883. Currently, we have approximately 1,600 subscribers who receive the newspaper each Wednesday.
The Edgerton Enterprise is the legal newspaper for Pipestone County in even-numbered years, alternating with the Pipestone County Star. We are also the legal newspaper for the City of Edgerton and Independent School District #581.