Eagles Subdue Dragons 84-61

By Skip Hunter –

The Southwest Minnesota Christian Eagle girls basketball team began their season-ending games with one in Adrian last Thursday. The Dragons are not the foes that they used to be but they hung with the Eagles for the first part of the contest. The Eagles pulled away in the latter part of the game for an 84-61 victory.

The host team scored first with a trey, but the Eagles answered with 3 free throws, 1 by Hannah Nerem and 2 by Brooklyn De Kam. After the home team jumped out to an 8-3 lead, Leah Buys made a steal and went coast-to-coast for a bucket. De Kam scored again but it was sandwiched between two AHS scores. Chantel Groen scored to make the score 12-9 with 4 minutes gone in the game.

Emily Nerem splashed home a trey to answer another Dragon score. After the home team scored a bucket and then a free throw, De Kam was fouled while shooting and made both charity tosses. The Eagles then went on a 8-0 run to take a 22-17 lead. Jazlynn Prins made a pass to E. Nerem for 2 points, then drove the lane for 2 more. Groen and De Kam each put in a bucket to make the score 22-17 with 6:18 left in the first half.

