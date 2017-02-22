Eagles Defeat Worthington 77-74

By Skip Hunter –

A seed was planted in Adrian; it took root, sprouted, and brought forth fruit last Tuesday in Edgerton as the SWC boys basketball team broke a 7-game losing streak with a win against the Worthington Trojans. In the second half against the Dragons, Coach Pap experimented with platoon system basketball with hockey-like line changes. He used the strategy from the beginning against WHS, and the Eagles, after playing 36 minutes of basketball designed to cause mayhem and chaos, came away with a 77-74 victory.

The Eagles scored first with Logan Walhof rising up from the baseline to score. WHS quickly answered with a trey and a deuce to take a 5-2 lead. Jeremy Vander Woude answered with a trey assisted by Walhof. After the Trojans scored again, Coach Pap made his first line change. Kyle Van’t Hof grabbed an offensive rebound and put it in to tie the score. Hunter Dilly answered another Trojan basket with a nice little baby hook from the left side of the hoop.

With the Trojans holding a 12-9 lead, AJ Vanderby also scored after snaring an offensive board. Vanderby, who scored a game high 18 points for the Eagles, scored after receiving a nifty behind-the-back pass from Vander Woude. After the Trojans took a 14-13 lead, the Eagles, fueled by the energy of their second line, took a 21-14 lead. Avery Pater made the first of his 7 steals, was fouled, and made 1 of 2 from the line. He then made a beautiful drive and dish to Dilly for 2 more points. Dilly stuck in another little hook shot, before Parker Kooima drilled a trey, assisted by Dalton Vis. The Eagles led 21-14 with 7:52 showing on the clock.

