Dutchmen Host H-BC in Last Home Game of the Season

By Nancy Wassink

Edgerton girls hosted Hills/Beaver Creek in the last home game of the season on February 17. The Dutchmen lost the contest 48-68.

Halle Wassink led scorers for the Dutchmen with 12 points and 15 rebounds. Fellow seniors Liz Buckridge had 9 points, Jordyn Smit added 8 and Jenny Nelson picked up 7 along with starter Chynna Berning getting 7 as well.

Wassink started off hitting 2 free throws after an HBC foul and Buckridge quickly followed that up with a three pointer to lead 5-4. Berning added a free throw and Lila Ockenga came off the bench to pull down the offensive rebound and lay in a quick 2.

The Patriots continued to run the floor adding several goals on consecutive trips before the Dutch converted on a Buckridge jumper trailing by 7 at 10-17. Wassink attempted a shot from the paint, battled for the rebound and was fouled on the second attempt hitting another 2 free throws down 12-21. Ockenga worked underneath the bucket grabbing another rebound and putting up another 2 but an HBC rally took the score to 14-28 before Smit went to the line making 1.

