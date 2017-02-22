Business of the Week: Edgerton Enterprise

The Edgerton Enterprise is Pipestone County’s longest running business. The first papers rolled off the press 134 years ago! The current editor and publisher is Jill Fennema.

The process for making a newspaper is actually not as complicated as it was in the past. Computers have simplified the processes and streamlined the work.

How is the newspaper made each week? It’s a process that starts the same day each week and concludes when we drop the finished product off at the post office.

On Wednesday morning, when our subscribers are beginning to read their current edition, the folks in the Enterprise are beginning the work for the next issue. Wednesday morning we hold a meeting to go over what news items to cover in the upcoming days, what ads need to be sold, and how many pages the next issue will have.

Part of the preparation for the next edition also entails moving the files forward on our computer from the folder for Feb. 22 to the folder for March 1. For about the last 12 years, the Enterprise has been published through a process that used to be called “pagination.” In this process we use a program called Adobe InDesign to create digital pages. So one job each Wednesday is to save new blank pages with only the information that stays the same from week to week.

For the complete article, please see the February 22nd edition of the Edgerton Enterprise.