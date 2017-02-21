Would You Like A Piece of Pie?

February is “Great American Pie” month

January 23 was National Pie Day, but the whole month of February is Great American Pie Month! Pies come in so many flavors, there has to be a pie for everyone! Blueberry, cherry, peach, pecan, banana cream? What about pumpkin, coconut cream, French silk, or lemon meringue? And who could forget the American icon, apple pie?

Marsha Boverhof has been baking up sweet pies for 10 years. She and her husband Gary farm west of Edgerton, but corn and soybeans are not on their list of crops. The family runs a vegetable farm, selling to grocery stores and at farmers markets throughout the area.

Part of their inventory on market days are homemade pies, and also breads, sweet breads, jams, and jellies. The Minnesota Cottage Food Law requires them to be licensed with the state, which includes attending a food safety class and paying an annual fee, to be able to sell baked goods from their home and at farmers markets.

For the complete article, please see the February 22nd edition of the Edgerton Enterprise.