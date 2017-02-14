Valentine’s Drawing Winners!

Edgerton businesses hosted a Love Your Hometown promotion for Valentine’s Day. They invited customers to enter their names to win four Valentine’s Day prizes last week. Monday morning, the winning names were drawn.

Denise De Kam won a box of Abdullah chocolates from Katie’s Closet & More and Keith Blom won a $40 bouquet from Wendy’s Flowers. Not pictured – Dave Hamm won a $50 gift certificate to the Gray Wolf/Tally Ho Coffee and Brian Ward won a raindrop massage at Joni’s Soothing Touch. Congratulations and Happy Valentine’s Day!