Sluis Surpasses 1000 Points

With 41.5 seconds remaining in the first half of Edgerton’s game vs. Hills-Beaver Creek on February 10, Mason Sluis joined 14 other players that have donned the Flying Dutchmen basketball uniform who have scored over a thousand career points. It was a bucket that Dutchmen fans have seen many times, when Sluis turned a steal into a lay-up.

Sluis is the ninth boy to reach the scoring plateau and the fourth coached by Doug Van Kley. Van Kley, who has seen Jordan Menning (1,225), Travis Rieck (1,060), and Zach Hadler (1,040) previously eclipse the 1,000-point scoring plateau, said it’s players like Sluis that keep him in coaching.

