Feist Working for City

Brad Feist is the new city employee. He began working for the city earlier this month, joining Public Works Directors Doug Brands and Jeff Snyder in the city’s maintenance dept.

Doug and Jeff now share the position that was vacated by Dennis Smit last year, with Jeff handling wastewater and Doug handling water. But there is plenty of work to go around and having a third employee is a necessity.

Brad moved to Edgerton from Parker, Colo., last year. He is married to Pam (Mouw) who grew up in Leota and went to high school at Southwest Minnesota Christian.

Brad was hired by the city at the end of 2016, but tragedy struck his family when both his parents were killed in an automobile accident southeast of Edgerton on Dec. 28, 2016. His parents had moved to Minnesota with him and Pam.

The Feists moved to the area because life in the Denver area was getting to be too hectic and expensive. They were looking for a slower pace and a good place to raise their almost two-year-old son, Caiden.

For the complete article, please see the February 15 edition of the Enterprise!