EHS host Eagles

EHS Dutchmen hosted the SWC Eagles in the Dutchmen gym February 9 with the Eagles defeating the Dutchmen 92-54.

Jazlynn Prins recorded 23 points for the Eagles followed by Hannah Nerem with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Four other players saw double digits for SWC.

The Dutchmen were led by Elizabeth Buckridge with 21 points.

Teams can live or die by the three pointer but the shooting matchup behind the arc was fairly equal between the two teams with SWC hitting 8 and the Dutchmen following up with 7. Excellent overall shooting percentage by the Eagles pushed their lead throughout the game despite aggressive defense by the Dutchmen.

Matching buckets early on, Jordyn Smit and Hannah Nerem got the night rolling each putting up a goal in the paint to stay tied at 2 apiece. Buckridge canned a three to push EHS up by one until Chantel Groen and Leah Buys converted goals for Southwest. Halle Wassink and Emily Nerem traded baskets when Brooklyn De Kam sank a trey for the Eagle lead at 11-7. Groen added one more on a free throw before H. Nerem hit her stride in the paint picking up 3 goals.

