Earning Their Stripes

DOUG WOLTER

Worthington Daily Globe

ELLSWORTH — Pick-up basketball games at the farm were serious competitions when Curt, Cody and Casey Schilling were learning to play.

It was a real family affair, those head-to-head encounters. Sometimes mom (Carla) and dad (Clayton) played, too.

With the boys, the action got physical. Rules were basically modeled according to the law of the jungle.

“We definitely had it out on the yard in the cement driveway,” said Curt. “I think, especially, me and Cody beat up on Casey. That’s kind of what helped make him so good in college. Cody and I did not allow Casey to make excuses. We didn’t allow him to blame others.”

Casey smiled at the recollection. Playing pick-up games with his brothers, he said, caused him to play with a chip on his shoulder during his Augustana College years.

