Eagles shoot down Raiders 91-44

Fulda was SWC’s opponent on the girls’ senior/parents night. Players Chantel Groen and Leah Buys will finish their Eagle careers after this season along with cheerleaders Sam Feikema, Calissa Lubben, Chalace Talsma, and Elise Ver Hey. These seniors will be missed, whether they were cheering or playing. After the pre-game festivities, the Eagles put on a basketball clinic and defeated the Raiders 91-44.

Jazlynn Prins, Leah Buys, and Chantel Groen combined 20 for 27 to lead the Eagles. Prins drained 2 treys and Buys 3. After FHS opened with the game’s first basket, Groen passed first to Buys for a trey and Hannah Nerem for a deuce to give the Eagles a lead that they would not relinquish. A Raider score was followed by buckets by Groen and Brooklyn De Kam. The visitors attempted to stay close with a basket, but Emily Nerem scored twice following a steal and an offensive rebound to make the score 13-6.

For the complete article, please see the February 15th edition of the Edgerton Enterprise!