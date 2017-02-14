Dutchmen Roll Past HB-C

Coach Doug Van Kley could not have scripted the game any better if he had tried. Early in December the Dutchmen lost in Hills 70-53. On February 10, when the Patriots of Hills-Beaver Creek came to Edgerton, Van Kley wanted Mason Sluis to score at least 13 points and, of course, he wanted his Dutchmen to turn the table on the Patriots. Van Kley got what he was wishing for when Sluis scored 13 in the first half, and his team withstood a Patriot rally in the second half to beat H-BC 62-44.

Patriot sophomore Preston Wilhelmi had burned EHS in Hills with 7 treys en route to 32 points. One of Edgerton’s defensive goals in Edgerton was to keep Wilhelmi from getting open looks. An active 3-2 zone by Edgerton held the Patriot sharp-shooter to just nine points and Edgerton won its fifth game of the season.

For the complete article, please see the February 15th edition of the Edgerton Enterprise!